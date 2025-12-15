School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 15): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 15): Students preparing for the 15 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.
India (National) Headlines
BJP Appoints Nitin Nabin as National Working President; PM Modi Extends Congratulations
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Nitin Nabin as its new National Working President, marking a significant leadership addition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him.
Prime Minister to visit Jordan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jordan today for a bilateral meeting. During the visit, he will hold talks with Jordan’s leaders on strengthening cooperation, boosting trade, and discussing regional issues.
World (International) Headlines
PM Modi Condemns Bondi Beach Terror Attack in Australia
At least 12 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Authorities confirmed the casualties and said that one of the attackers was also killed. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack
Afghanistan police destroy thousands of kilograms of seized drugs in Ghazni
Afghan police in Ghazni destroyed several thousand kilograms of confiscated drugs, dealing a major blow to narcotics trafficking networks.
Sports Headlines
India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025
India triumphed over Pakistan by 90 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025, showcasing dominant young talent.
India Wins Squash World Cup, Defeats Hong Kong 3-0
India clinched the Squash World Cup by defeating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final, securing a historic team title.
Weather Update
Delhi pollution worsens as air quality turns severe; thick smog engulfs the city
Because of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the government has ordered schools for Classes 1-9 and 11 to switch to hybrid mode from today to safeguard students’ health. This decision comes after the highest pollution control measures under GRAP Stage IV were put in place.
Thought of the Day
“Every new day is a chance to learn, grow, and become better than yesterday.”
That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.
