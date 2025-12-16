School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Students preparing for the 16 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman. This diplomatic visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues.

In the Goa fire tragedy case, the accused Luthra brothers are expected to be deported to India soon.

In the Goa fire tragedy case, the accused Luthra brothers are likely to be deported to India soon. Authorities are completing legal formalities.

World (International) Headlines

Dhaka University students held symbolic protests to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Dhaka University students staged symbolic protests to commemorate Martyrs' Intellectuals Day.

Australia is planning stricter gun laws after a father and son killed 15 people at Bondi Beach.

Australia plans tougher gun laws following a tragic shooting at Bondi Beach, where a father and son killed 15 people.

Sports Headlines

India defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025.

India crushed Pakistan by 90 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final. Young cricketers showcased dominant form to claim the continental title.

India won the Squash World Cup, beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final.

India clinched the Squash World Cup, defeating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final. The victory marks a historic milestone.

Weather Updates

Dense fog disrupted travel in Delhi, leading to 66 flight cancellations, delays to 60 trains, and worsening air quality.

Thought of the Day

"Calm minds make wise decisions, even in difficult times."

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.