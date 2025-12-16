Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996418https://zeenews.india.com/education/school-assembly-news-headlines-today-dec-16-top-7-india-world-weather-updates-thought-of-the-day-2996418.html
NewsEducationSchool Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day
SCHOOL ASSEMBLY NEWS HEADLINES TODAY

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Here are the key national, international, sports, and weather updates for December 16, 2025. These headlines are ideal for school assembly presentations and help students stay informed about important events happening across India and the world. Scroll down to read the headlines.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the DaySchool Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16) (Image credits: Freepik)

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16): Students preparing for the 16 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman. This diplomatic visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues.

In the Goa fire tragedy case, the accused Luthra brothers are expected to be deported to India soon.

In the Goa fire tragedy case, the accused Luthra brothers are likely to be deported to India soon. Authorities are completing legal formalities.

World (International) Headlines

Dhaka University students held symbolic protests to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Dhaka University students staged symbolic protests to commemorate Martyrs' Intellectuals Day.

Australia is planning stricter gun laws after a father and son killed 15 people at Bondi Beach.

Australia plans tougher gun laws following a tragic shooting at Bondi Beach, where a father and son killed 15 people.

Sports Headlines

India defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025.

India crushed Pakistan by 90 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final. Young cricketers showcased dominant form to claim the continental title.

India won the Squash World Cup, beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final.

India clinched the Squash World Cup, defeating Hong Kong 3-0 in the final. The victory marks a historic milestone.

Weather Updates

Dense fog disrupted travel in Delhi, leading to 66 flight cancellations, delays to 60 trains, and worsening air quality.

Thought of the Day

"Calm minds make wise decisions, even in difficult times."

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sydney terror attack
Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran | DNA
russia ukraine war update today
US Touts 'Article Five-Like' Guarantees In Ukraine Peace Talks In Berlin
j&k terrorist news
J-K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country
Sai Jadhav IMA
Meet Icon Who Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Pass Out From Military Academy
Women's fashion
Women’s Puffer Jackets for Warm, Chic & Comfortable Winter Looks
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin As BJP's Working President - Could He Be Next Party President?
Women's fashion
Women’s Trousers for Easy Everyday Outfits and Modern Comfort
women baggy jeans
Trendy Women’s Baggy Jeans for Everyday Comfort and Effortless Style
Technology news
India's First 1.0 GHz, 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64 Unveiled-Read