School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 17): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 17): Students preparing for the 17 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

PM Modi wraps up two-day Jordan visit, discusses key issues with King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Jordan, holding productive discussions with King Abdullah II on strengthening bilateral ties, trade, and regional security

Over ₹4.09 lakh crore released to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme, says Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced that over ₹4.09 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, providing vital financial support.

World (International) Headlines

Bondi Beach terror attack suspect Sajid Akram has links to Hyderabad, Telangana Police confirm

In a statement on Tuesday, the Telangana Police said that Sajid Akram is originally from Hyderabad, India. As per information available from his relatives in India, he had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad.

PM Modi leaves for Ethiopia after Jordan trip, Crown Prince Al Hussein bids farewell

PM Modi departed Jordan for Ethiopia following his official trip, receiving a warm farewell from Crown Prince Al Hussein.

Sports Headlines

IPL 2026 Auction: CSK signs Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, most expensive uncapped players ever

In a IPL 2026 Auction blockbuster, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed uncapped talents Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma as the most expensive buys ever.

IPL 2026 to take place from March 26 to May 31, schedule announced

The IPL 2026 schedule is out, with the tournament running from March 26 to May 31 across multiple venues.

Weather Updates

Delhi is experiencing cold and foggy winter weather today. Dense fog is affecting visibility in many areas, and air pollution remains high in the city, making the air quality poor.

Thought of the Day

"Calm minds make wise decisions, even in difficult times."

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.