School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 18): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 18): Students preparing for the 18 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Delhi Smog Emergency: Offices asked to allow 50% staff to work from home; strict action for rule violations.

Delhi mandated 50% work-from-home for all offices as air quality hits 'Severe+'. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warns of fines up to Rs 5 lakh.

President Droupadi Murmu reaches Hyderabad for her yearly visit to southern India.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad for her annual southern India visit, engaging in key events and interactions

World (International) Headlines

Indian movie ‘Homebound’ makes it to the shortlist for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2026.

Indian film ‘Homebound’ earned a spot on the Oscars 2026 shortlist for Best International Feature Film, highlighting global acclaim for Indian cinema.

US President Donald Trump announces complete blockade on oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump declared a full blockade on oil tankers connected to Venezuela, escalating economic pressure on the regime.

Sports Headlines

India to face South Africa in the fourth T20 match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

India gears up to play South Africa in the fourth T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, intensifying the series rivalry.

India scores 408 for 7 against Malaysia in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025.

India's Under-19 team posted a strong 408 for 7 against Malaysia in the 2025 Asia Cup, showcasing batting prowess.

Weather Update

Delhi is currently experiencing very poor and hazardous air quality with heavy smog and fog covering much of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is well above safe levels, making the air unsafe to breathe for many people.

Thought of the Day

"Even the toughest days teach us something valuable, if we’re willing to learn."

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.