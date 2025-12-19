School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 19): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 19): Here are the key national, international, sports, and weather updates for December 19, 2025. These headlines are ideal for school assembly presentations and help students stay informed about important events happening across India and the world. Scroll down to read the headlines.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 19): Students preparing for the 19 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.
India (National) Headlines
PM Narendra Modi Receives Oman’s Top Civilian Award
The India-Oman trade agreement allows Indian professionals to stay longer in Oman and increases the limits on job transfers.
Arvind Kejriwal Points Out Leadership Shortfall During Delhi’s Pollution Emergency
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticised leaders for travelling abroad while Delhi is facing severe smog, and called on them to pay more attention to environmental problems at home.
World (International) Headlines
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistanis for Begging-Related Offences
Saudi authorities said they deported thousands of Pakistani nationals for allegedly misusing tourist and pilgrimage visas by engaging in begging, in violation of local regulations.
India Continues as the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy Despite Global Slowdown: PM Modi
India's GDP, now the world's fourth-largest, expanded by 8.2 per cent in the quarter ending September, up from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter.
Sports Headlines
India vs South Africa T20 Match in Lucknow Called Off Due to Heavy Smog
The India vs South Africa T20 match in Lucknow was abandoned without a ball bowled due to severe smog.
Sachin Tendulkar Honours Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup Winners
Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the Indian women's blind cricket team's World Cup victory by honoring them.
Weather Update
'No PUC, No Fuel', WFH Enforced In Delhi From Today
Under the new measures, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will be denied fuel at petrol pumps across the city. At the same time, trucks carrying construction material remain prohibited from entering Delhi, and construction activity continues to be banned under GRAP norms.
Thought of the Day
“Small positive actions, done consistently, can lead to big changes over time.”
That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.
