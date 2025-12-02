School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 2): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 02): Students preparing for the 01 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

India sees 32% fall in new HIV cases, 69% decline in AIDS-related deaths, says Union Health Minister

India has witnessed a significant health improvement with a 32% reduction in new HIV cases and a 69% drop in AIDS-related deaths, according to the Union Health Minister. This progress highlights the effectiveness of ongoing public health initiatives and awareness programs.

‘Digital arrest’ scam: Supreme Court orders nationwide CBI investigation and issues guidelines to states and agencies

The Supreme Court has ordered a nationwide CBI investigation into the ‘Digital arrest’ scam and directed states and agencies to follow specific guidelines to handle such cases. This move aims to ensure a thorough and uniform probe across the country.

World (International) Headlines

Nepali Congress to hold Central General Convention from January 10 to 12, 2026

Nepali Congress is set to hold its Central General Convention from January 10 to 12, 2026, marking an important event in the party’s political calendar. The convention is expected to shape the party’s strategies and leadership for the upcoming years.

Ukraine and US begin talks in Florida on security guarantees as Kyiv reviews peace proposal

Ukraine and the US have commenced talks in Florida focusing on security guarantees, while Kyiv carefully evaluates a peace proposal amidst ongoing conflict. These discussions could influence the future security dynamics in the region.

Sports Headlines

Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup: India to start their campaign against Namibia today in Santiago

In the Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup, India will kick off their campaign against Namibia today in Santiago, aiming to make a strong start. The team is preparing to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

Indian men’s football team secures qualification for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Indian men’s football team has secured qualification for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia, marking a notable achievement. This qualification reflects the growing strength of youth football in India.

Weather Update

Delhi’s air quality dips again, returns to ‘very poor’ category after brief improvement

Delhi’s air quality has worsened again, falling back into the ‘very poor’ category after a brief period of improvement. This decline poses health risks and calls for urgent measures to control pollution.

Thought of the Day

“Small steps every day lead to big achievements, stay consistent, stay confident.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.