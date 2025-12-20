School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 20): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 20): Students preparing for the 20 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Delhi Fog Alert: Over 500 Flights Delayed, 27 Cancelled at IGI Airport as AQI Turns ‘Severe’

Dense fog coupled with hazardous air quality has brought Delhi-NCR to a standstill. With visibility dropping below 100 metres, more than 500 flights have been delayed and 27 cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport, while at least 25 trains are running behind schedule. The Air Quality Index has plunged into the ‘severe’ category in 14 areas, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue fresh alerts along with travel advisories for commuters.

Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi? Inqilab Mancha Spokesperson Whose Killing Sparked a Nationwide Crisis in Bangladesh

Sharif Osman Hadi, the 32-year-old spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, has died at Singapore General Hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a targeted shooting in Dhaka. His death has prompted Bangladesh to announce a period of national mourning, as widespread protests and unrest have erupted across the country.

World (International) Headlines

Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7-Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt in Kabul

A strong earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region today at a shallow depth of 10 km. The tremors were felt across Kabul and several northern provinces, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely as details on casualties, damage, and seismic alerts continue to emerge.

Bangladesh in Turmoil Again: Why the Fresh Unrest Matters for India | Explained

Bangladesh has slipped back into political unrest following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key youth leader of last year’s July Uprising. The 32-year-old was shot in the head by masked assailants in central Dhaka while launching his election campaign and succumbed to his injuries six days later at a hospital in Singapore. His death has sparked widespread protests, incidents of arson, and renewed tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi, reigniting instability at a critical time as Bangladesh prepares for a high-stakes national election and reassesses its diplomatic ties with India.

Sports Headlines

Josh Inglis IPL Controversy Explained: Wedding Absence, PBKS Release, and ₹8.6 Crore LSG Auction Twist

Josh Inglis’ IPL 2026 journey has emerged as a case study in timing, transparency, and high-stakes auction decisions. Released by Punjab Kings due to concerns over limited availability linked to his wedding plans, Inglis entered the IPL auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. Despite official communication indicating he would be available for only four matches, Lucknow Super Giants placed a surprising ₹8.6 crore bid to secure him. Subsequent reports suggesting a postponed honeymoon and potential full-season availability have left PBKS owners frustrated and sparked debate across the league. The episode has reignited discussions around player accountability, auction disclosures, and the growing complexity of IPL team strategies.

U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the India vs Sri Lanka Clash?

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the semi-final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, but weather conditions could play spoilsport. Persistent rain in Dubai has already disrupted several matches in the tournament, raising concerns over the fate of the high-stakes knockout encounter if it is abandoned without a result.

India Under-19 have enjoyed a dominant run en route to the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 and will head into the contest brimming with confidence. They opened their Group A campaign with a massive 234-run victory over the UAE after posting a daunting 433/6 at the ICC Academy. India followed it up with another commanding display against arch-rivals Pakistan, bowling them out for 150 to secure a comfortable 90-run win after scoring 240.

Weather Update

Mumbai Weather Update: Cold Wave Influence Fades, Daytime Temperatures Turn Pleasant

Mumbai is witnessing a gradual easing of the recent cold spell, offering relief to residents across the city. While nights and early mornings continue to feel relatively cool, daytime temperatures have turned more comfortable. According to weather officials, the weakening of cold waves from northern India has led to milder conditions across Maharashtra, resulting in a noticeable reduction in the chill.

Thought of the Day

“Every day is a new opportunity to learn something, improve yourself, and move one step closer to your goals.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.