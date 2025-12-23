School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23): Students preparing for the 23 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Aravalli dispute returns to Supreme Court as activist appeals to Chief Justice and President

The Aravalli dispute has resurfaced in the Supreme Court after an activist appealed directly to the Chief Justice and President.

Heavy fog causes major disruptions to flights and train services in Delhi-NCR

Heavy fog blanketed Delhi-NCR, triggering widespread disruptions to flight and train operations on Monday

World (International) Headlines

Senior Russian army officer killed in car bomb blast in Moscow

In a shocking incident, a senior Russian general was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow, adding to a string of high profile attacks since the Ukraine war began.

Bangladesh unrest: Political leader Motaleb Sikder shot in Khulna during protests

Bangladesh Protests: Motaleb Sikder was reportedly shot before noon in Khulna and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. This comes as the nation is witnessing renewed unrest and protests over targeted violence.

Sports Headlines

India Women defeat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in first T20I

India Women secured a commanding 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series.

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to cross 4,000 runs in T20Is

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to surpass 4,000 runs in T20Is.

Weather Update

Dense fog disrupts flights across northern India

Thick fog reduced visibility at airports in northern India, causing several flight delays and cancellations, especially during early morning hours.

Thought of the Day

"Small, steady efforts today create big changes tomorrow."

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.