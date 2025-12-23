School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23): Here are the key national, international, sports, and weather updates for December 23, 2025. These headlines are ideal for school assembly presentations and help students stay informed about important events happening across India and the world. Scroll down to read the headlines.
Trending Photos
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23): Students preparing for the 23 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.
India (National) Headlines
Aravalli dispute returns to Supreme Court as activist appeals to Chief Justice and President
The Aravalli dispute has resurfaced in the Supreme Court after an activist appealed directly to the Chief Justice and President.
Heavy fog causes major disruptions to flights and train services in Delhi-NCR
Heavy fog blanketed Delhi-NCR, triggering widespread disruptions to flight and train operations on Monday
World (International) Headlines
Senior Russian army officer killed in car bomb blast in Moscow
In a shocking incident, a senior Russian general was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow, adding to a string of high profile attacks since the Ukraine war began.
Bangladesh unrest: Political leader Motaleb Sikder shot in Khulna during protests
Bangladesh Protests: Motaleb Sikder was reportedly shot before noon in Khulna and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. This comes as the nation is witnessing renewed unrest and protests over targeted violence.
Sports Headlines
India Women defeat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in first T20I
India Women secured a commanding 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series.
Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to cross 4,000 runs in T20Is
Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to surpass 4,000 runs in T20Is.
Weather Update
Dense fog disrupts flights across northern India
Thick fog reduced visibility at airports in northern India, causing several flight delays and cancellations, especially during early morning hours.
Thought of the Day
"Small, steady efforts today create big changes tomorrow."
That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv