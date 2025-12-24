School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 24): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 24): Here are the key national, international, sports, and weather updates for December 24, 2025. These headlines are ideal for school assembly presentations and help students stay informed about important events happening across India and the world. Scroll down to read the headlines.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 24): Students preparing for the 24 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.
India (National) Headlines
India Announces USD 450 Million Aid Package for Reconstruction in Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
India announced a USD 450 million aid package for reconstruction in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, outlining targeted relief and development projects to support recovery efforts across affected regions.
President Droupadi Murmu Presents Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions to science and technology
World (International) Headlines
VHP and Hindu Groups Hold Protests in Delhi Over Bangladesh Issue, Demand Justice for Dipu Chandra Das
Several Hindu organisations staged demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das' killing.
‘Missiles Are Close’: Pakistan Leader Issues New Threat to India Amid Bangladesh Tensions
Amid unrest in Bangladesh, Pakistan ruling party youth leader Kamran Saeed Usmani warned India of possible military retaliation, saying any action against Dhaka would trigger a response from Islamabad.
Sports Headlines
Kiran Ankush Jadhav Clinches Gold in 10m Air Rifle at National Shooting Championships
Kiran Ankush Jadhav clinched gold in the 10m Air Rifle at the National Shooting Championships.
India Women Defeat Sri Lanka by 8 Wickets in First T20I
India Women defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first T20I, displaying strong bowling and a steady chase to take an early series lead.
Weather Update
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Crosses 400 at 27 Locations as City Wakes Up to Hazardous Air; Many Areas in ‘Severe Plus’ Category
Delhi woke up to extremely poor air quality, with the AQI crossing 400 at 27 monitoring stations. Several parts of the city recorded air pollution levels in the ‘severe plus’ category, posing serious health risks.
Thought of the Day
"Not every day has to be perfect, showing up and trying is enough."
That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.
