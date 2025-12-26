School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 26): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 26): Students preparing for the 24 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Elections, Bills, and Political Reunions: Moments That Shaped Indian Politics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian politics in 2025 was packed with high-voltage elections, intense parliamentary debates, major policy decisions, and surprise political reunions that kept the country’s political landscape constantly shifting.

BMC Elections Explained: Congress’ Solo Bid Set to Reshape Mumbai’s Political Dynamics

The Congress party’s decision to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on its own has significantly altered Mumbai’s political equation, paving the way for a fiercely competitive multi-party contest.

World (International) Headlines

Why China Is Focusing on Arunachal Pradesh: Pentagon Report Reveals Beijing’s Strategic Intent

According to a Pentagon report, China’s “great rejuvenation” strategy involves aggressively expanding its territorial influence on a global scale. The plan also prioritises building a “world-class military” capable of “fighting and winning wars,” underscoring Beijing’s increasingly assertive and expansionist approach.

India and Cambodia React to Alleged Damage of Lord Vishnu Statue by Thai Army

India and Cambodia expressed concern over the alleged demolition of a Lord Vishnu statue near the Thailand–Cambodia border, triggering outrage amid an escalating territorial dispute. Cambodian officials said the statue, built in 2014, was located within Cambodian territory, around 400 metres from the recognised border. Both countries condemned the act as disrespectful and urged a diplomatic resolution to the dispute.

Sports Headlines

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: How the Visionary Leader Used Cricket to Mend India-Pakistan Ties

At a time when mistrust dominated India-Pakistan relations, Atal Bihari Vajpayee firmly believed that while neighbours cannot be changed, relationships can be transformed through courage and goodwill. As India marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, he is remembered not only as a statesman and poet but also as a leader who championed dialogue over discord. One of his most enduring legacies for sports fans was his role in reviving India-Pakistan cricket after a 15-year gap, using the game as a powerful bridge when formal diplomacy had reached an impasse.

Will Virat Kohli Feature in the 2027 World Cup? Childhood Coach Shares Insight

Virat Kohli made a strong return to domestic 50-over cricket with a commanding century for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing his first match in the tournament in nearly 15 years, the 37-year-old scored a match-winning 131 against Andhra Pradesh on December 24 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Although the game was held behind closed doors without live telecast, excitement around Kohli’s comeback remained high, with his performance quickly emerging as the day’s biggest talking point.

Weather Update

IMD Weather Update: Clear Skies Likely in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Today; Temperatures to Hover Between

Delhi’s air quality recorded a marginal improvement on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping from the “severe” category to “very poor.” However, despite the slight relief, dense smog continued to blanket several parts of the national capital.

Thought of the Day

“Failures are not the end of the road; they are lessons that teach you how to do better next time. Each mistake you make brings you one step closer to success.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.