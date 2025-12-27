School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 27): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 27): Students preparing for the 27 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Kutch Earthquake Today: 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt in Gujarat, Epicentre Near Rapar

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat’s Kutch district early on Friday, December 26. The tremors caused panic among people, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

UP Weather Alert: Red and Orange Warnings Issued in 45 Districts as Severe Cold and Dense Fog Grip the State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely dense fog in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Visibility has dropped to less than 50 metres in several areas, leading to traffic disruptions on major expressways and delays of up to 10 hours in train services. Along with this, an Orange Alert and severe cold day warnings have been issued for parts of eastern UP as temperatures continue to plunge.

World (International) Headlines

Trump Says Zelensky Lacks Leverage Without US Backing Ahead of Florida Peace Talks

Former US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “has nothing” without American approval, ahead of an upcoming meeting in Florida to discuss a near-final 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war. The proposed talks are expected to address key issues such as security assurances, territorial disputes, and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

US Travel Disrupted: Over 1,800 Flights Cancelled as Winter Storm Slams NYC, Boston and Detroit

Travel across parts of the United States has been severely affected as a powerful winter storm hits major cities, including New York, Boston and Detroit. With up to 10 inches of snow expected in New York and ice storm warnings issued in Pennsylvania, conditions remain dangerous. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates at airports such as JFK, Newark and Detroit before travelling.

Sports Headlines

Harmanpreet Kaur Overtakes Meg Lanning to Become the Most Successful Women’s T20I Captain as India Whitewash Sri Lanka

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history on Friday by becoming the most successful captain in Women’s T20 International cricket, surpassing Meg Lanning’s record. The milestone came as India completed a clean sweep against Sri Lanka, further cementing her leadership legacy.

Deepti Sharma Makes History, Becomes First Indian Bowler to Achieve Landmark Record

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer, across both men’s and women’s cricket, to achieve this remarkable milestone, etching her name in the record books.

Weather Update

IMD Red Alert Issued: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely to Affect New Year Travel Across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as a severe cold wave continues to grip North India. The weather agency has also warned of very dense fog in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, which could lead to major travel disruptions ahead of New Year 2026. Authorities have advised people to stay alert and plan travel carefully amid the harsh weather conditions.

Thought of the Day

“Failures are not the end of the road; they are lessons that teach you how to do better next time. Each mistake you make brings you one step closer to success.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.