School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 9): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 09): Students preparing for the 09 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Vande Mataram remained unshaken under British rule, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Modi stated in Lok Sabha that "Vande Mataram" remained a strong symbol of patriotism and unity throughout British rule, undeterred by colonial oppression. He emphasized its enduring emotional and cultural significance for India.

Opposition seeks government clarification on IndiGo flight chaos; Minister Rammohan Naidu reiterates strict safety measures

The Opposition questioned the government about the chaos on an IndiGo flight, seeking answers on safety protocols. Minister Rammohan Naidu responded, assuring strict enforcement of safety measures to prevent future incidents.

World (International) Headlines

Chinese Embassy in India to roll out online visa application service from December 22

The Chinese Embassy in India plans to introduce an online visa application platform starting December 22, streamlining the process for applicants. This digital service aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility for travel between the two countries.

Thailand carries out airstrikes on Cambodia amid renewed border tensions

Thailand conducted airstrikes on Cambodia amid escalating border conflicts, marking a significant military action.

Sports Headlines

India to face South Africa in the opening T20I today in Cuttack

India faces South Africa in the opening T20I match today at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, kicking off a high-stakes series. Both teams are poised for a competitive clash under lights.

India defeats Wales 3-1 in FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2025 playoff match

India triumphed 3-1 over Wales in a playoff match of the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2025, advancing with a solid performance.

Weather Update

Delhi woke up to hazy skies once again, with the weather remaining cool throughout the day. The air quality showed no improvement, as the city continued to stay in the “very poor” category.

Thought of the Day

“Progress begins with a single step. Stay focused, stay patient, and keep moving forward, your consistency will create the change you seek.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.