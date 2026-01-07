School Assembly News Headlines Today (Jan 7): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Jan 7): Students preparing for the 7 January 2026 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

SC's BIG Statement On Delhi AQI, Says 'CAQM Failed To Identify Causes Of Worsening Air Quality'

Delhi AQI: A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant noted on Tuesday that the CAQM has 'clearly failed to identify the causes behind the worsening AQI in Delhi and to propose long-term solutions to curb it'. This observation of the apex court comes as the national capital remained in the 'poor' category.

Uttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 Crore Voters Deleted In Draft Electoral Roll Including 25.5 Lakh Duplicates

Uttar Pradesh SIR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the data of the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which detailed the number of deceased or missing voters, duplicate entries, and voters whose names were not included.

World (International) Headlines

Multiple Injured After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Japan

The temblor occurred at 10:18 a.m. local time in eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometres, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in the hardest-hit areas in Shimane and Tottori prefectures, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Half The Population, Barely On Ballots: Bangladesh Political Parties Shut Women Out Of Election Race

According to Jesmin Tuli, a former additional secretary of the Election Commission and a member of the Electoral Reform Commission, the electoral process of Bangladesh is overwhelmingly male-dominated.

Sports Headlines

Harmanpreet climbs ICC T20 rankings; Deepti slips from top spot

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur moved up two places to 13th in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings on Tuesday, following her match-winning performance in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

WPL: Delhi Capitals advised me to stick to my natural game, says West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry said the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL), which begins later this week, will play an important role in helping her prepare for the international season ahead.

Weather Update

Delhi AQI Update: Several hotspots recorded even higher pollution levels, with Anand Vihar at 343, RK Puram at 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 313, Dwarka at 307, Ashok Vihar at 302 and ITO at 286.

Thought of the Day

“Small steps taken with honesty and effort can lead to big changes over time.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.