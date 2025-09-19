School Assembly News Headlines Today: Modi’s Call With Nepalese PM, India-US Trade Talks & More - Check Morning Assembly News List For September 19

In the last 24 hours, the world witnessed several major developments. Right from India to the United States and the Middle East, the global political headlines have attracted eyeballs and even raised some eyebrows. Today’s headlines for morning assembly bring important updates from national, international, and sports sectors. Key highlights include Indian Railways launching a cleanliness campaign, the restart of the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage, a cloudburst incident in Uttarakhand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Nepalese counterpart, along with other significant developments.

These updates will keep you aware of current events and strengthen your general knowledge.

School Assembly News Headlines Today:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Headline 1

PM Modi, Nepalese PM Sushila Karki Interact On Call; Discuss Nepal Polls, Bilateral Ties

Headline 2

Tamil Nadu Enhances Pension Benefits For Freedom Fighters And Their Descendants

Headline 3

Kerala On Alert As ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ Kills 19: Five Facts About The Outbreak

Headline 4

India Hopeful Of Getting Removed 25% US Tariffs Within Two Months, Says CEA

Headline 5

Pakistan Signs Defence Pact With Saudi Arabia; India Takes Cautious Approach

Headline 6

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra Knocked Out, Finishes Eighth; Sachin Takes Fourth Spot

Now, School Assembly News Headlines In Detail:

1. PM Modi, Nepalese PM Sushila Karki Interact On Call; Discuss Nepal Polls, Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday. During the call, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties while expressing condolences over the loss of lives during Gen-Z protest. Nepalese PM Sushila Karki told PM Modi that holding national elections remains the topmost priority of the interim government.

2. Tamil Nadu Enhances Pension Benefits For Freedom Fighters And Their Descendants

The Tamil Nadu government has raised pension benefits for freedom fighters and the families of prominent independence leaders, fulfilling Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Independence Day pledge made on August 15.

3. Kerala On Alert As ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ Kills 19: Five Facts About The Outbreak

Kerala is on high alert after cases of the rare water-borne “brain-eating amoeba” have doubled compared to last year, with 19 deaths reported so far, including nine in September. The infection, known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that invades the brain and destroys brain tissue. Last year, the state recorded 36 such infections.

4. India Hopeful Of Getting Removed 25% US Tariffs Within Two Months, Says CEA

India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the ongoing US-India Tariff issue might be resolved soon. Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata Nageswaran said that the issues are likely to be solved in the next 8-10 weeks, adding that conversations are already being held between both governments. He also indicated that talks are underway to also reduce the reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to about 15 percent.

5. Pakistan Signs Defence Pact With Saudi Arabia; India Takes Cautious Approach

As Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a strategic mutual Defence pact, India said on Thursday it is carefully studying the implications of the agreement for its national security and regional stability, while reiterating its commitment to safeguarding its interests. The pact was signed in Riyadh by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, when both sides agreed that an attack on one would be considered an attack on both. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying that India has seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual Defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration.

6. World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra Knocked Out, Finishes Eighth; Sachin Takes Fourth Spot

Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's title defence at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 was unsuccessful, as he finished in eighth spot after what was an extremely underwhelming night for him, ending a streak of 26 top-two finishes in javelin throw events. Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav, his compatriot, had a much better showing, finishing fourth in the competition.