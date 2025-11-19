School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 19): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 19): Staying informed through daily news updates helps students build awareness about the world around them and understand how events shape society. Today’s School Assembly News Headlines for November 19, 2025 cover major national developments, global updates, achievements in sports, progress in education, and changing weather patterns across India. Keeping up with current affairs helps students think critically, develop informed opinions, and grow into responsible and aware citizens of the future.

India (National) News Headline

MP Withdraws Land Pooling Plan After Protests

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the land pooling scheme planned for the Ujjain Simhastha area after large protests from farmers and locals. The government rolled back the decision to protect local interests and prevent future disputes.

Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away at 36

Renowned Odia playback singer Humane Sagar has passed away at the age of 36. He was widely loved for his soulful voice and his work in Odisha’s film industry. His sudden death has left fans and fellow artists deeply saddened.

World (International) News Headlines

Iran Suspends Visa-Free Entry for Indians

Iran has stopped visa-free entry for Indian travellers due to rising cases of misuse and fraudulent travel activities. The move is expected to impact tourism and business trips. However, Indians can still visit Iran by applying for a regular visa through official channels.

Sports News Headlines

Gurpreet Singh Wins Silver at ISSF World Championships

Olympian Gurpreet Singh won a silver medal in the 25m Center Pistol event at the ISSF World Championships.

India Reaches Semifinals in All 20 Categories at World Boxing Cup

India achieved a major milestone by reaching the semifinals in all 20 categories at the World Boxing Cup, marking a strong performance for the country.

Education News Headline

CBSE Releases Marks Distribution for 2026 Board Exams

CBSE has released detailed subject-wise marks distribution for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026.

Weather Update

Winter Sets In With Falling Temperatures Across India

Temperatures are steadily dropping across most parts of India as winter approaches, especially in northern states. Light rain is expected in some southern and northeastern regions.

Thought Of The Day

Every small step you take today brings you closer to a big success tomorrow. Stay consistent and keep trying.