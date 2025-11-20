School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 20): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 20): Students preparing for the 20 November 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) News

Nitish Kumar to be take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time on November 20, continuing his long tenure in the state's leadership.

Telangana launches MeeSeva services on WhatsApp to make government facilities more accessible to citizens

Telangana government launched MeeSeva on WhatsApp, providing easy access to government services via messaging app for the public.

Sports News

Shubman Gill to join Team India in Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa

Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa, strengthening India's batting lineup.

Curacao creates history, becoming the smallest country to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Curacao made history as the smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, marking a significant achievement in football.

World (International) News

United States approves the sale of an advanced air defence missile system to Taiwan

The US confirmed the sale of an advanced air defense missile system to Taiwan, intensifying regional security dynamics.

Afghanistan Minister Visits India to Boost Trade

Afghanistan's Minister visited India to enhance trade relations and explore new economic opportunities.

Weather Update

Weather update: Northern India will experience colder temperatures and fog, while southern parts may see light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Thought of the Day

“Every morning is a new chance to learn something new, become a little better, and move closer to your goals.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.