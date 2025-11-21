School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 21): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 21): Students preparing for the 21 November 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) News Headlines

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar once again; 26 ministers, including three women, join the cabinet.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in once again as the Chief Minister of Bihar, continuing his long political journey in the state. Twenty-six ministers also took the oath of office, including three women, reflecting a mix of experience and new representation in the cabinet.

Pakistan prolongs its ban on Indian aircraft for another month; India expected to issue a reciprocal response soon.

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft for another month, citing ongoing bilateral tensions. The move is expected to prompt India to issue a reciprocal response, potentially affecting air connectivity between the two nations.

World (International) News Headlines

PM Modi to travel to Johannesburg from November 21–23 to participate in the G20 Summit hosted by South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the G20 Summit hosted by South Africa. The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations while discussing key global challenges like climate change, energy security, and digital cooperation.

Gen-Z protests erupt in Nepal again, curfew imposed

In Nepal, fresh protests led by Gen-Z demonstrators have erupted across major cities, demanding political reforms and better economic opportunities.

Sports News Headlines

Shubman Gill will undergo a fitness assessment on Friday and is likely to miss the second Test match.

Cricketer Shubman Gill is set to undergo a fitness test on Friday amid concerns about his recovery.

Golfer Diksha Dagar clinches the gold medal at the Deaflympics.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has made the nation proud by winning the gold medal at the Deaflympics.

Weather Updates

Delhi AQI hits 400, slips into ‘severe’ category as pollution chokes the national capital

Delhi’s air quality worsened further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 400, placing it in the severe category. The city remains enveloped in smog, causing respiratory discomfort and prompting health advisories urging residents to limit outdoor activities.

Thought of the Day

Don’t compare your journey with others; bloom at your own pace and trust your hard work.

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.