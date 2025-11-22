School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 22): Top 7 India, World And Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 22): Students preparing for the 22 November 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) News Headlines

Earthquake Today: 4.7 Magnitude Tremors Reported in Assam, 5.5 Strikes Kolkata

Kolkata Earthquake: Strong tremors shook Kolkata and nearby districts on Friday after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck West Bengal. Around the same time, Assam also experienced a 4.7-magnitude quake, causing residents in several areas to rush outdoors in fear. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre was located 14 km from Narsingdi in Bangladesh.

IAF’s Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Dubai Air Show, Massive Fireball Erupts — Key Points Explained

IAF Tejas Crash: An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, leaving the pilot injured in the incident. The crash took place during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s biggest aviation events.

During the same air show, on November 19, India and Germany renewed their high-technology defence partnership after nearly 30 years. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) inked a significant contract with German state-owned sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT, marking a major step in defence collaboration.

World (International) News Headlines

Pakistan Hit by Powerful Early-Morning Quake; Tremors Rattle Cities as Experts Flag Hidden Danger Zones

Islamabad: Pakistan experienced a strong jolt early Friday morning as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the region, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at a depth of 135 kilometres, with tremors reported across several areas.

Sharing the seismic data on X, the NCS posted: “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/11/2025 03:09:12 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.5-Magnitude Tremor Hits Region, Claims At Least 6 Lives

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck early Friday near Narsingdi, Bangladesh, killing at least six people and causing widespread panic. The shallow quake, recorded at a depth of 10 km, triggered strong tremors in Dhaka, where people rushed into the streets, and its impact was felt across India in West Bengal and Assam, leading to mass evacuations in cities like Kolkata and Siliguri.

Bangladesh lies in a highly active seismic zone where the Indian, Eurasian and Burma plates meet, and several major fault lines run through the region. With dense cities like Dhaka considered among the world’s most earthquake-vulnerable, authorities are closely monitoring the situation for further damage and aftershocks.

Sports News Headlines

WPL 2026 Auction: 277 Players Vie for 73 Slots; Marquee List Includes Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction is approaching, and Delhi is gearing up to host one of the most competitive and high-stakes bidding events in the tournament’s history. This year, 277 players have registered for the auction, but only 73 spots are available—23 of which are reserved for overseas cricketers. The pool features 83 international players, 155 uncapped Indian talents, and four players from Associate nations, offering a strong blend of experience and rising stars. After the retention process, the five franchises collectively hold a purse of INR 41.1 crore, setting the stage for intense bidding battles.

The auction will begin with a marquee set of eight prominent players. The Indian names include Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur, while the overseas group features Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, and Laura Wolvaardt. Renuka Singh has listed a base price of INR 40 lakh, Wolvaardt has set hers at INR 30 lakh, and the remaining six marquee players have chosen the highest reserve price bracket of INR 50 lakh.

South Africa Reveal ODI, T20I Squads for India Tour; Nortje Returns, Rickelton Dropped

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje makes a return to the T20I squad after more than a year, being named in South Africa’s lineup for the five-match series against India in December. Nortje, who has struggled with injuries over the past year, last played for South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his excitement about Nortje’s comeback.

"It’s really great to have Anrich back in the T20I side after missing previous tours due to injury. We know exactly what he brings to the team, and we’re really looking forward to working with him," Conrad said.

Weather Updates

Delhi 7-Day Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Coldest Winter, Sunny Days and Nighttime Fog

Delhi-NCR started the day with bright sunshine on November 20, 2025, but temperatures dropped to 11°C by night, bringing a noticeable chill. The IMD has released its latest weather forecast along with a health advisory for residents.

The city is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with warm, sunny mornings and cold nights. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thursday’s maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27°C, while the minimum could drop to 11°C. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear throughout the day.

Thought of the Day

Believe in yourself, work hard, and never be afraid to make mistakes—every step you take brings you closer to your dreams.

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.