School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 27): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought Of The Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Nov 27): Students preparing for the 27 November 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

PM Modi honours the makers of the Constitution on Constitution Day and urges citizens to follow its core values.

PM Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day by paying homage to the framers of the Indian Constitution and urging citizens to uphold its values of dignity, equality, liberty, and duties in building a developed India

The nation pays homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the anniversary.

Leaders like President Murmu, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and citizens paid solemn tributes to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its anniversary, reaffirming the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism

World (International) Headlines

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro gets 27 years in jail for allegedly planning a military coup and attacking democracy.

In a major legal setback in Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been sentenced to 27 years in prison over allegations of plotting a military coup and undermining democratic institutions.

Russia launches a batch of undisclosed military satellites using the Angara-1.2 rocket.

Russia has launched a set of undisclosed military satellites using its Angara-1.2 rocket, signaling continued investment in its space-based defence and surveillance capabilities.

Sports Headlines

Gautam Gambhir asks BCCI to clarify his role, saying Indian cricket is more important than him.

Gautam Gambhir has publicly asked the BCCI to clarify his role, stressing that Indian cricket’s interests come before his personal future and seeking a clear decision on his position

ICC releases the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule; India and Pakistan to face off on February 15 in Colombo.

The ICC has announced the schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the marquee India–Pakistan clash slated for February 15 in Colombo, promising one of the tournament’s most high-profile group-stage encounters

Weather Update

Today’s weather report points to typical late-November conditions, with cooler temperatures in many northern regions of India and relatively milder, more humid conditions in southern and coastal areas.

Thought of the Day

Don’t wait for the right moment; create it. Your efforts today shape your tomorrow.

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.