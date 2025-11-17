School Assembly News Headlines Today, November 18: Odisha Temperature Drop, Sheikh Hasina Judgment, Chandrayaan 4 Mission And Other Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 18): Today’s important news headlines include updates from India and around the world, along with major events in sports, business, science, and technology. Staying updated with daily news helps students learn what is happening around them, build awareness, think critically and become responsible citizens. By knowing about current issues and developments, students can better understand the progress and challenges of our country and the world.

Cold wave warning for 4 Odisha districts, G Udaygiri coldest place in state at 5.4 degree Celsius

The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for four districts, including Bhubaneswar. G Udaygiri remained the coldest place in the state on Monday with a temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Ousted Bangladesh PM sentenced to death for student crackdown that killed 1,400

The International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh has found ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity linked to the student-led uprising last year, placing the country in a state of high tension once again.

Kumar Sangakkara reappointed as Rajasthan Royals' head coach

Rajasthan Royals have reappointed Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the 2026 IPL season, following Rahul Dravid’s exit from the role.

ISRO gear ups for Chandrayaan 4

ISRO has begun gearing up for its next lunar mission, Chandrayaan-4, to continue India’s advancements in space exploration.

Hyundai pledges record Dollar 85.8 bn investment in South Korea

Hyundai Motor Group has pledged an unprecedented USD 85.8 billion investment in South Korea over the next five years, following the country’s recent trade agreement with the United States.

India Becomes World’s 3rd-Largest Aviation Market

India has now risen to become the world’s third-largest aviation market, marking a huge milestone for the country’s air travel sector. This growth highlights a massive rise in both passenger movement and cargo transportation across Indian airports.