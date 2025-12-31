School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): Top 7 India, World & Weather Updates + Thought of the Day

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): Students preparing for the 31 December 2025 school assembly can find below a clear and easy-to-read list of today’s most important headlines from India and around the world. These updates cover National, International, and Sports news, along with the latest weather information which is very useful for assembly presentations, homework notes, and general awareness. Staying informed with daily news helps students understand current events, strengthen analytical thinking, and become more aware of the changes happening globally and within the country.

India (National) Headlines

Security Increased in Ayodhya as Large Number of Devotees Arrive Before New Year

Ayodhya sees heightened security as a large influx of devotees gathers ahead of the New Year, signaling a busy and vigilant period for the city.

Amit Shah Begins BJP’s 2026 Bengal Election Push During Key Visit, Meets Party Leaders and Migrants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a key strategy meeting with BJP's core team and migrant workers in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

World (International) Headlines

Nikki Haley’s Son Demands Complete Ban on H-1B Visas Over Stamping Delays

Nikki Haley’s son calls for a complete ban on H-1B visas, citing delays in stamping as a key grievance affecting tech workers and employers.

UAE Releases Official Statement on the Situation in Yemen

The UAE rejected Saudi claims over Yemen, denied involvement in tensions or arms supply, reaffirmed support for Saudi security, called for restraint, coordination, and de-escalation to preserve regional stability.

Sports Headlines

Indian Chess Champion Gukesh Defeated by 12-Year-Old at FIDE World Blitz Championship

In a surprising upset at the FIDE World Blitz Championship, Indian chess champion Gukesh was defeated by a 12-year-old challenger.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Sees Record Demand With 150 Million Ticket Requests

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is generating unprecedented interest with around 150 million ticket requests, signaling strong global demand.

Weather Update

Delhi Shivers In Winter Chill; Fog Continues Amid 'Poor' AQI, Nearly 100 Flights Cancelled

The weather agency has issued an “orange” alert for the national capital. Meanwhile, early morning on Tuesday, the Delhi Airport informed that the flight operations were running smoothly as the visibility had improved. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays at select airports in Northern India.

Thought of the Day

“Small steps taken with honesty and effort can lead to big changes over time.”

That’s all for today’s news. Staying updated helps us understand the world better and grow into responsible and informed citizens. Let us continue our day with focus, positivity, and gratitude. Have a productive and meaningful day ahead.