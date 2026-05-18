School holiday 2026: Check state-wise summer vacation schedule amid severe heatwave

School holiday 2026: As the temperature is soaring across several parts of the country, many state governments have announced extended summer vacations for schools in 2026. Several regions are witnessing intense heatwave conditions, prompting authorities to either revise school timings or shut schools temporarily to ensure student safety.

According to multiple media reports, schools in several states will remain closed anywhere between 31 and 57 days during the summer break, however, students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification from their respective school authorities.

Also: Mango city of India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi-NCR summer vacation 2026

The Delhi Education Department has announced summer vacations from May 11 to June 30, 2026, for government and aided schools. Schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1. The decision was taken in view of the severe heatwave, hot winds, and rising humidity levels affecting children’s health.

Uttar Pradesh summer vacation 2026

In Uttar Pradesh, government schools are expected to remain closed from May 20 to June 15, while several private schools have either advanced holidays or shifted to morning classes due to rising temperatures.

District administrations in cities such as Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj have also revised school timings.

Rajasthan summer vacation 2026

Rajasthan schools are scheduled to remain closed from May 17 to June 20, 2026. Authorities had already revised school timings in several districts before announcing vacations as temperatures crossed dangerous levels in many areas.

Telangana Andhra summer vacation

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh began summer vacations from April 24 and are expected to reopen in mid-June. The early closure was announced after severe heatwave conditions affected several districts across both states.

Chhattisgarh school holiday 2026

Chhattisgarh declared one of the earliest and longest summer vacations this year, with schools closed from April 20 to June 15. The decision was taken as temperatures rose sharply across the state.

Also Read: 10 jobs likely to disappear by 2030

Bihar and Haryana schools closed

Bihar schools are scheduled to observe summer vacations from June 1 to June 20, while Haryana is likely to keep schools closed from June 1 to June 30 amid heatwave concerns.

West Bengal extends Summer holidays

The West Bengal government has extended summer vacations for government and government-aided schools till May 31 due to rising temperatures across several districts. Schools are now expected to reopen on June 1.

Apart from summer vacations, states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have either revised school timings or temporarily suspended classes in heat-affected districts. Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions closely.



