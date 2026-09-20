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September school holiday alert: 3-4 day break this week; check state-wise holiday here

As with most regional holidays, the final call on whether schools actually close rests with state or local administrative orders; therefore, students and parents are advised to keep a check with the local administration.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
September school holiday alert: 3-4 day break this week; check state-wise holiday here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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September school holiday alert: 3-4 day break this week; check state-wise holiday here
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