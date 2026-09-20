/September school holiday alert: 3-4 day break this week; check state-wise holiday here

Students across a handful of Indian states are in for a stretch of back-to-back holidays as the final week of September brings a mix of regional festivals and weekend closures. Kerala, Assam, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Sikkim will each see school closures on different days during this period, while the fourth Saturday falling on September 26 and Sunday, September 27 will add a weekend break for most of the country.
Schools in three states will remain shut on September 21. Kerala will observe a holiday for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi, Assam for Srimanta Sankardev's birth anniversary, and Rajasthan for Ramdev Jayanti/Teja Dashami. As with most regional holidays, the final call on whether schools actually close rests with state or local administrative orders, therefore, students are advised to keep a check with the local administration.
Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on September 22 for Karma Puja, a major traditional festival observed widely across several parts of the state. The holiday is region-specific and tied closely to local cultural practice.
Both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will observe local holidays on September 23 — Veer Shaheed Diwas in Haryana, and Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary in Jammu & Kashmir. Whether this affects schools and other institutions will depend on the relevant government orders in each region.
Sikkim is set for the longest uninterrupted break among all listed states. With Indra Jatra falling on September 25, followed by the fourth Saturday on the 26th and the regular Sunday on the 27th, schools there will effectively be closed for three consecutive days.
Nationally, September 26 and 27 will bring the standard weekend break — the 26th being the month's fourth Saturday, and the 27th a Sunday. It's worth noting that whether the fourth Saturday counts as a holiday can vary between schools and institutions, since this isn't governed by a single uniform rule.
None of the region-specific holidays listed above between September 21 and 25 apply to states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Madhya Pradesh. For schools in these states, the main days off during this stretch will simply be the fourth Saturday on September 26 and the Sunday on September 27, unless local school calendars or district administration orders specify otherwise.
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