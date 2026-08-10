/School holiday august 11 tuesday due to rain and regional festival check state wise

With heavy monsoon rain lashing several states and the Kanwar Yatra drawing to a close, district authorities in a number of areas have ordered schools to stay shut.
Parents and students across India are searching for answers to one big question: will schools be shut on Tuesday, August 11?
However, there is no central or nationwide order declaring August 11 a school holiday. Whether your child's school stays open or shut will depend entirely on local weather conditions, district-level orders and Kanwar Yatra arrangements in your area.
In western Uttar Pradesh, several districts have extended school closures on account of the Kanwar Yatra.
In Ghaziabad, schools and other educational institutions have been ordered shut from August 4 right up to August 12.
Meerut has also kept its educational institutions closed through the Yatra period, as authorities manage pilgrim movement, traffic diversions and security along key routes.
Students in other UP districts should not assume the same rule applies to them holiday orders are being issued district by district, not statewide.
In Uttarakhand, schools and colleges in Haridwar have been shut from July 30 to August 11, timed with the culmination of the Kanwar Yatra.
August 11 also marks Sawan Shivratri and Jalabhishek, when devotee footfall peaks.
The closure is aimed at handling the massive crowd of pilgrims and the accompanying traffic and security challenges in the district.
Rain has added to the disruption elsewhere in the state in Bageshwar, authorities declared a holiday for schools up to Class 12 on August 10 after an orange alert was sounded for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Notably, Kerala's official 2026-27 academic calendar already lists August 11 as a holiday for Karkidaka Vavu. Therefore schools will remain closed tomorrow
Rain alert may force more school closures
The India Meteorological Department's rain warnings have put several state administrations on alert.
School closures linked to rainfall are typically announced at the district level and depend on how severe the rain, flooding or landslide risk is in that particular area.
Parents are urged not to go by statewide assumptions always check district-level notifications instead.
Students and parents are advised to confirm with their school's official communication or the local district administration/education department before ruling August 11 in or out as a holiday.
In rain-hit or flood-prone areas, keep an eye out for late-evening or early-morning updates too, since local administrations often announce closures at short notice.
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