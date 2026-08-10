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School holiday august 11 tuesday due to rain and regional festival check state wise

Several states and districts will keep their schools closed tomorrow, August 11, due to rain and regional events. Students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification from their respective schools.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
School holiday august 11 tuesday due to rain and regional festival check state wise

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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School holiday tomorrow (August 11): Schools to remain closed due to rain and regional festivals; check here
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