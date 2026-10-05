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School holiday in October 2026: State-wise list for Dussehra, Durga Puja and more

October school holiday 2026: Students and parents should note that school holiday schedules can vary depending on the state education department, school board and individual institution.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
School holiday in October 2026: State-wise list for Dussehra, Durga Puja and more

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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School holiday in October 2026: State-wise list for Dussehra, Durga Puja and more
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