/School holiday in October 2026: State-wise list for Dussehra, Durga Puja and more

October school holiday 2026: October is set to bring a number of holidays for school students across India, with Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional festivals falling during the month. However, the number of holidays and the duration of festive breaks will not be the same across all states.
While Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on October 2, Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated later in the month. Several states have announced extended breaks around Dussehra, while others have separate holidays for Durga Puja and other regional festivals.
Students and parents should note that school holiday schedules can vary depending on the state education department, school board and individual institution.
Some of the key dates students should keep in mind are:
Gandhi Jayanti falls on a Friday this year, giving students a long weekend in schools that remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Dussehra falls on October 20, with several states providing additional days off around the festival.
Students in Andhra Pradesh will get an extended Dasara break in October.
Additional festival holidays may apply depending on the local academic calendar.
Telangana is among the states with a longer Dussehra vacation this year.
The break follows the state's examination schedule.
Exact reopening dates can vary according to the school calendar.
Tamil Nadu students will have a break following the quarterly examinations.
Students should check their individual school calendar for any additional local holidays.
The festive break in several northern and southern states is comparatively shorter.
Delhi and NCR: Schools may observe an autumn break around October 17 to 19, followed by the Dussehra holiday on October 20, depending on the school calendar.
Karnataka: Several schools are expected to have a Dussehra vacation around October 10 to October 21.
Uttar Pradesh: Schools may observe holidays around Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.
Haryana: Dussehra-related holidays may be limited to the main festival dates, depending on the state's academic calendar.
No. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, 2026, meaning the main Diwali school break will fall in November rather than October. Schools may announce additional holidays around the festival depending on their respective academic calendars.
The October holiday schedule is not uniform across India. Before planning travel or other activities, students and parents should:
Keep examination and assessment schedules in mind.
Check for district-level changes or additional holidays announced by local authorities.
With Dussehra and Durga Puja falling in October, several states will have extended festive breaks. However, students should rely on their school's official academic calendar for the final holiday schedule.
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