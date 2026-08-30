/School holiday in September 2026; Schools closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, eid-e-milad

School students are set to get several holidays in September 2026 due to festivals and regular weekly and Saturday breaks. The month will include holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad, along with Sundays and scheduled Saturday holidays.
However, students and parents should note that school holidays may vary depending on the state, education board and individual school calendar. Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and state boards may follow different holiday schedules.
The list includes regular weekly holidays as well as festival-related closures, with September 14 marked for Vinayaka Chavithi and September 23 for Milad-un-Nabi.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, will be observed on September 14, 2026. The festival is widely celebrated in states including:
Schools in these regions may remain closed on the occasion, depending on the respective state government's holiday calendar and the school's academic schedule.
Students may also get a holiday on September 23, 2026, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi. However, the exact holiday date can vary across states and institutions, so students should check their school's official notification.
Apart from festival holidays, students will also have regular Sunday breaks on:
The second Saturday, September 12, is also listed as a holiday, while September 26 is the fourth Saturday and may be a holiday in some schools.
It is important to note that there is no single holiday calendar applicable to every school in India. Holiday schedules can differ based on:
For instance, school calendars in Delhi-NCR list September 4, 2026, as a holiday for Janmashtami, while some schools may follow different dates or have additional regional holidays.
Parents and students are therefore advised to check the official school calendar, circulars, website or messages from the school before making travel or other plans.
With several festival and weekend breaks scheduled throughout the month, September 2026 will offer students multiple opportunities for a short break from regular classes. However, the final holiday schedule will depend on the respective school and state calendar.
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