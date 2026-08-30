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School holiday in September 2026; Schools closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, eid-e-milad

School students are set to get several holidays in September 2026 due to festivals and regular weekly and Saturday breaks. The month will include holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad, along with Sundays and scheduled Saturday holidays.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
School holiday in September 2026; Schools closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, eid-e-milad

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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