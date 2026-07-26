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School holiday tomorrow (July 27): Schools to remain closed in these states; Details here

School holiday tomorrow: Parents are advised to assess local weather conditions before sending children to school and follow instructions issued by district authorities. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 27): Schools to remain closed in these states; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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