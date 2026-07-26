/School holiday tomorrow (July 27): Schools to remain closed in these states; Details here

School holiday tomorrow: Students and parents across the country are awaiting updates on whether schools will remain closed on Monday, July 27, 2026, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country.
While adverse weather has disrupted normal life in some regions, no nationwide school holiday has been announced.
Decisions regarding school closures will be taken by individual state governments and district administrations based on local weather conditions.
As of now, there is no central or nationwide order directing schools to remain closed on July 27.
Educational institutions in most states are expected to function as usual unless the respective district authorities issue a holiday notification due to heavy rain, flooding, landslides or other weather-related concerns.
According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are likely to bring heavy rainfall to several states, including:
Authorities in these states are closely monitoring the situation and may announce district-level school closures if weather conditions worsen.
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir, where holidays had previously been extended due to adverse weather, are scheduled to reopen on July 27, unless fresh orders are issued by the administration.
Students and parents should rely only on official sources for information regarding school closures. They are advised to:
The IMD has cautioned residents in rain-affected regions about the possibility of waterlogging, flash floods, landslides and traffic disruptions.
Parents are advised to assess local weather conditions before sending children to school and follow instructions issued by district authorities.
No nationwide school holiday has been declared for Monday, July 27, 2026. School closures, if any, will be announced by the respective state governments or district administrations depending on the local weather situation.
Students and parents are encouraged to stay updated through official channels and avoid relying on unverified social media posts.
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