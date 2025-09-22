School Holiday List 2025: Upcoming Closures Across India Due To Regional Festivals And Rain

School Holiday List: As the festival season is here, schools across India are set to observe multiple holidays in this month, owing to a mix of major religious festivals and weather-related disruptions. While occasions like Onam, Ganesh Visarjan, Durga Puja were part of the planned calendar, several schools have announced additional closures as a safety measure in flood-affected regions. These holidays often result in extended weekends for students, reflecting both the influence of seasonal monsoons and the rich cultural diversity of the country.

Here is the list of all the holidays list state wise:

Punjab School Holiday Today

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Schools are closed today, i.e. 22nd September, 2025 in Punjab for the commemoration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The government has informed about the closure officially that all the educational institutes will remain closed for this occasion.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced an early start to the Dussehra holidays for schools across the state. Initially, the holiday was scheduled for 24th September, 2025 but now it has started from today, i,e. 22nd September, 2025 after the request of the teachers. This gives students and parents the opportunity to enjoy an extended break and celebrate the festival with their families.

Karnataka Dussehra Holiday

This year, Karnataka has given a long Dussehra break of 17 days, which started from 20th September, 2025 to 6th October, 2025. Additionally, the SSLC students may have special exam preparation sessions during this break for their upcoming board exams. Parents and students must contact their schools for confirmation regarding this.

Haryana School Holiday

The schools are closed today in Haryana in celebration of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The very next day, 23rd September (Tuesday), will be observed as Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day) in Haryana, a time to pay tribute to the state’s war heroes and martyrs. This will also be a public holiday, with schools, government offices, and many private establishments closed.

School Holidays Across Different States Due to Festivals

Telangana: In some districts, schools may modify their schedules or close early ahead of the Bathukamma festival, which begins on 27th September, 2025.

Jammu & Kashmir: On 23rd September, 2025, schools in select districts may remain closed to commemorate Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday, a significant regional event.

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: Schools in these states might have partial closures or adjusted timings for the Durga Puja celebrations, starting on 29th September, 2025. Many schools participate in local festivities, leading to these changes.

All students and parents are encouraged to verify the holiday schedules with their respective schools, as each institution may have its own set of guidelines and variations in observance.