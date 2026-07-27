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School holiday tomorrow (July 28): Heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat; IMD forecast

School holiday tomorrow, July 28: The India Meteorological Department has warned of intense rainfall spilling over into multiple states, prompting district authorities to keep a close watch on ground conditions before deciding on closures.

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 28): Heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat; IMD forecast

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