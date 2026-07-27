/School holiday tomorrow (July 28): Heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat; IMD forecast

School holiday tomorrow, July 28: As a deep depression continues to batter India's eastern and western coasts, several states are on alert over possible school closures tomorrow, July 28.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of intense rainfall spilling over into multiple states, prompting district authorities to keep a close watch on ground conditions before deciding on closures.
The IMD has said the deep depression is moving slowly northwards and was expected to cross the coast between Balasore (Odisha) and Canning (West Bengal) by the afternoon of July 27.
The system is set to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh, with its residual effect also expected to intensify monsoon activity over western states including Gujarat and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Assam remain under general monsoon watch.
Odisha is bearing the brunt of the system. The districts most likely to be affected include Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, Khordha and Kendujhar.
With the system making landfall, district collectors are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to take a call on school closures based on ground conditions. Students and parents are advised to keep a check with the local school authorities regarding the school closure.
The Konkan belt and parts of western Maharashtra continue to face intense monsoon showers, raising the risk of landslides and severe urban flooding. Districts under close watch include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the ghat areas of Pune, along with Satara and Kolhapur.
Schools in vulnerable and flood-prone areas may remain closed if the rain persists, with authorities prepared to issue fresh directives prioritising student safety.
Gujarat has been experiencing relentless rainfall over the past few days, leading to swollen rivers and submerged low-lying areas. Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Tapi and Bharuch are the primary districts under weather watch, with district collectors expected to assess overnight conditions before deciding whether to declare a physical school holiday or shift to online classes.
No blanket nationwide school holiday has been declared as of now. Final decisions rest with local district administrations, disaster management authorities, and individual school managements, based on real-time weather updates.
Students and parents in the affected states are advised to:
With the depression still active and moving across multiple states, further closures could be announced through the day as conditions evolve.
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