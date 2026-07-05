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School holiday tomorrow (July 6, 2026); Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow: Students and parents are advised to check official notifications issued by their respective state governments, district administrations, or schools for the latest updates.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 6, 2026); Schools to remain closed in these states

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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