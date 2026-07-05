/School holiday tomorrow (July 6, 2026); Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow: Several states have announced school closures for Sunday, July 6, due to public holidays and adverse weather conditions.
While some states are observing official holidays to mark important occasions, others have suspended classes as a precaution amid heavy rainfall and red alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Students and parents are advised to check official notifications issued by their respective state governments, district administrations, or schools for the latest updates.
Schools across West Bengal will remain closed on July 6 after the state government declared a public holiday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
The holiday applies to government educational institutions and other state government establishments. Several private schools have also announced a holiday in observance of the occasion.
In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered the closure of schools and colleges for the afternoon session following an IMD red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
The decision was taken as a precautionary measure after persistent rain, waterlogging, and forecasts of continued downpours across the city.
Students and parents should continue to monitor official announcements, as any extension of the closure or fresh directions will depend on weather conditions and civic advisories.
Apart from Mumbai, several parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and nearby districts, are witnessing intense monsoon activity.
The IMD has issued red alerts for several regions, and local authorities may announce school closures depending on the weather situation.
Residents are advised to follow district administration updates before sending children to school.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states over the next 24 hours, including:
State governments and district administrations may announce local school closures if weather conditions deteriorate. As of now, no statewide holiday has been announced in these states solely due to rainfall.
Students and parents should verify holiday announcements through:
School holidays due to adverse weather or public observances may vary by district and institution. Parents are advised not to rely solely on social media posts and should confirm any closure through official sources before sending children to school.
Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions in several parts of the country, and additional advisories may be issued if rainfall intensifies or emergency situations arise.
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