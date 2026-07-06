/School holiday tomorrow (July 7, 2026): Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow: Several states and districts have announced school closures as heavy monsoon rains continue to disrupt normal life across parts of India.
While authorities in Maharashtra have ordered schools to remain shut following India Meteorological Department (IMD) red alerts, schools in parts of Uttarakhand have also been closed due to landslides and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, some states are observing public holidays.
Students and parents are advised to check official notifications issued by their respective district administrations or schools, as holiday announcements may differ across regions.
Several districts across Maharashtra have declared holidays for schools and anganwadis following continuous rainfall and IMD warnings. Therefore if the situation remain same, then it is expected that schools and anganwadis will remain close tomorrow July 7, 2026.
The Pune district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis today after the IMD issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall.
Authorities said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of students.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.
Schools in Lonavala have also been directed to remain closed because of the prevailing weather conditions.
Therefore, the closure of schools can be extended too in rain-affected areas.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered all government, private, municipal, aided and unaided schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed following intense overnight rainfall and widespread waterlogging.
Similar precautionary closures have been announced in:
Authorities said the closures were necessary as heavy rain disrupted road, rail and air transport while increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.
Heavy rainfall has also affected several parts of Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and road blockages in the hill state.
District administrations have ordered schools to remain closed in vulnerable areas after continuous rainfall disrupted normal life.
The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at multiple locations due to landslides, prompting authorities to prioritise student safety and advise residents against unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
The state government or district authorities will update the closure of schools tomorrow.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including:
District administrations in these states may announce local school holidays if weather conditions worsen. Parents are advised to check district-level notifications before sending children to school.
Students and parents should rely on official communication channels, including:
Avoid relying solely on social media posts, as school closure announcements may vary by district and institution.
With the southwest monsoon remaining active over several parts of the country, additional school closure announcements may be issued at short notice.
Parents should stay updated through official communication channels and follow advisories issued by local authorities.
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