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School holiday tomorrow, July 8, 2026: Will schools remain closed? Check latest state-wise updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, July 8, 2026: Students living in rain-affected districts should regularly monitor notifications issued by district collectors, education departments and school administrations. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow, July 8, 2026: Will schools remain closed? Check latest state-wise updates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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