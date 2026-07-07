/School holiday tomorrow, July 8, 2026: Will schools remain closed? Check latest state-wise updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, July 8, 2026: The southwest monsoon has intensified in several parts of the country. Students and parents across states are eagerly waiting to know whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday, July 8 or not.
While several districts declared holidays on July 7 due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging, fresh announcements for July 8 are awaited in many places.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges on Tuesday, July 7, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for the city.
Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas and disrupted transport services.
As of now, no official notification has been issued regarding a school holiday on July 8.
Parents and students are advised to check updates from the BMC, their respective schools and local administration before leaving for school.
Apart from Mumbai, authorities also announced school closures in parts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Pune on July 7 due to heavy rainfall and weather warnings.
District administrations took the precautionary step to ensure students' safety as several areas reported flooding and rain-related disruptions.
Whether these holidays will be extended to July 8 depends on the latest weather conditions and district-level decisions.
Several districts of Odisha have been affected due to heavy rainfall in the area. Therefore, the district administration has declared all educational institutions closed amid rainfall in the area. According to the revenue department, schools and colleges have been shut down in Cuttack, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargardh districts.
As of now, there is no further update regarding the closure of schools tomorrow July 8, 2026. Students are advised to keep a check with the local school authorities.
Uttarakhand has been hit hard by heavy rain, with landslides and blocked roads reported across several parts of the hill state. Local administrations have shut schools in areas considered at risk, as the ongoing downpour continues to disrupt daily life.
Whether schools remain closed will be decided fresh each day, with the state government and district officials expected to announce updates tomorrow.
No. July 8, 2026, is not a gazetted national holiday under the Central Government holiday calendar.
Schools across India are expected to function normally unless state governments, district administrations or local civic bodies issue separate closure orders because of adverse weather or local circumstances.
Students living in rain-affected districts should regularly monitor notifications issued by district collectors, education departments and school administrations.
Students and parents should verify holiday announcements through:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.