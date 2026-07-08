/School holiday tomorrow, July 9, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states; check here

School Holiday tomorrow (July 9, 2026): Heavy monsoon rain isn't letting up in several parts of the country, and parents are once again checking whether schools will stay closed on Thursday, July 9.
A number of districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra had already called off classes on July 8 due to relentless rainfall, and other states are keeping a close watch as more downpours are forecast.
Hosanagar and Sagar taluks shut down Anganwadi centres, schools and PU colleges on July 8 after days of non-stop rain and strong winds. Institutions have been told they'll need to make up for the missed day later on.
So far, though, nothing's been announced for July 9; district officials say they'll take a call once they've assessed how the weather looks overnight.
Mumbai spent another day underwater, quite literally, with flooding snarling up transport across the city.
Schools and colleges stayed shut on July 8 on BMC's orders. Pune wasn't spared either; the IMD slapped a Red Alert on the district as the rain intensified. Whether the holiday runs into July 9 will hinge on what the next forecast says.
Rain is still hammering several Kerala districts, and officials are keeping tabs on river levels, reservoirs and landslide-sensitive zones, Wayanad especially.
If things take a turn for the worse, expect local administrations to call holidays with little notice.
The rain hasn't stopped in parts of Himachal either, and with it comes a real risk of landslides and flash floods.
People are being told to skip non-essential travel in the more vulnerable stretches. Schools here will likely just follow whatever call the district administration makes as conditions evolve.
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad have seen patchy showers enough to cause traffic snarls and some waterlogging, but nothing that's triggered a shutdown.
No holiday's been announced for July 9, so schools are expected to open as usual unless that changes.
The southwest monsoon remains active over parts of Odisha, and district officials are monitoring things closely. Any school closures will depend entirely on how local conditions develop.
The weather office has flagged heavy to very heavy rain over the next few days for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and nearby regions. The advice, as usual, is to stay alert and keep checking official updates.
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