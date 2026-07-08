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School holiday tomorrow, July 9, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states; check here

School Holiday tomorrow (July 9, 2026): Amid heavy rainfall in various parts of India, various state governments have announced school closures in their respective areas. Students and parents are advised to keep updated with their respective schools authorities.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow, July 9, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states; check here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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