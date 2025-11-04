School Holiday On November 5 For Guru Nanak Jayanti; State-Wise Full List Of November Breaks Here

School Holiday on November 5, 2025: November 2025 brings a refreshing pause for students across India, with schools remaining closed for several important occasions. The highlight of the month is Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated with great devotion across the country, especially in northern states. Alongside this major festival, a few regional observances and state-specific events will also provide students with much-needed breaks. Here’s a complete list of school holidays across India for November 2025.

November 5, 2025- Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab)

One of the most important festivals for Sikhs, Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Celebrations include prayers, processions, langars (community meals), and kirtans (devotional songs) at gurdwaras. Schools remain closed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh to observe this sacred day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

November 6, 2025- Nongkrem Dance Festival (Meghalaya)

Observed by the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya, the Nongkrem Dance Festival is a traditional harvest celebration expressing gratitude to the Almighty for a good yield. The festival features colorful attire, rituals, and dance performances. Schools in the Khasi Hills region usually remain closed to allow students and families to take part in the festivities.

November 7, 2025- Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

Also known as the “Hundred Drums Festival,” Wangala is celebrated by the Garo tribe of Meghalaya. It is a vibrant harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God, featuring music, traditional dance, and cultural performances. Schools in Garo-dominated areas observe a holiday during this festival.

November 9, 2025- Uttarakhand Foundation Day

On this day in 2000, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh as a separate state. The day is marked with parades, cultural events, and official celebrations. Schools and government offices across Uttarakhand remain closed to honor the state’s formation.

November 15, 2025- Jharkhand Foundation Day

Jharkhand observes its Statehood Day on November 15, commemorating its creation in 2000. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, a key figure in India’s freedom struggle. Schools and public institutions in the state remain closed as cultural programs and tributes are organized.

November 24, 2025- Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

This day marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom. The occasion is observed with prayers, remembrance events, and community gatherings, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Schools remain closed in these regions as a mark of respect.

Regular weekly holidays such as Sundays and some Saturdays are not included in this list, as they may differ from one school or region to another. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites of schools for the latest updates and notifications on school holidays and academic schedules.