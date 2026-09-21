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School holiday tomorrow (September 22); Schools closed in these states for Karam Puja

School holiday tomorrow: Students and parents are advised to confirm directly with their respective schools or check local administrative notifications for exact details before assuming closure of schools.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (September 22); Schools closed in these states for Karam Puja

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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School holiday tomorrow (September 22); Schools closed in these states for Karam Puja
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