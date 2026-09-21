/School holiday tomorrow (September 22); Schools closed in these states for Karam Puja

School holiday tomorrow: Schools in West Bengal and Assam, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh will remain closed tomorrow, September 22, 2026, on account of Karam Puja, a harvest festival widely observed by tea-garden workers and tribal communities across these states. Karam Puja is dedicated to the worship of Karam Devta, the god of power, youth and vitality. The festival falls on September 22 this year, a Tuesday, and holds particular significance for tea-tribe and adivasi communities, who mark the occasion with rituals, dance and community gatherings tied to the harvest season.
In Assam, September 22 has been notified as a regional holiday. Government offices, schools and other institutions are expected to remain closed for the day. The state government has in the past specifically declared it a "garden holiday" applicable to Assam's tea gardens, giving workers from the tea-tribe and adivasi communities the day off, alongside broader school closures across the state.
West Bengal's official government holiday calendar for 2026 also lists September 22 as a day off on account of Karam Puja. Schools, along with several government offices, are set to observe the closure, in line with the state's recognition of the festival for its tea-tribe and tribal communities.
Beyond West Bengal and Assam, Karam Puja is also celebrated in parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. However, whether schools remain closed in these states, and to what extent, may vary depending on the district and local administrative decisions, since not all regions treat it as a mandatory institutional holiday.
Holiday declarations often differ between government, government-aided, and private schools, and can also vary from district to district. Therfore, students and parents are advised to confirm directly with their respective schools or check local administrative notifications for exact details before assuming a blanket closure.
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