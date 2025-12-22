School Holiday Today (Dec 22): Schools To Remain Closed In THESE States Due To Extreme Cold And ‘Severe’ Pollution

School Holiday on Monday: As North India battles an unforgiving winter, uncertainty has crept into the daily rhythm of school life. For students and parents alike, mornings are now defined by air quality updates, fog warnings, and last-minute school notifications rather than the usual rush to get ready. From the toxic smog gripping Delhi-NCR to the intense cold and low visibility affecting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, authorities are scrambling to balance learning with safety. With health concerns mounting, states are continuously adjusting school schedules and guidelines to respond to the worsening weather and pollution conditions.

Delhi-NCR: Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes as ‘Severe’ AQI Triggers GRAP IV Measures

Air pollution continues to be a major concern in Delhi and the National Capital Region, with the Air Quality Index slipping into the “Severe” category and forcing authorities to implement GRAP IV, the strictest pollution control measures. To reduce students’ exposure to polluted air, schools have shifted younger children from Nursery to Class 5 to fully online classes, while students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 are attending school under a hybrid system. To make classrooms safer, the Delhi Education Department has also started installing 10,000 air purifiers in government schools, especially in the most polluted areas, to protect students’ health when schools operate normally.

Bihar: Change of School Timings

Bihar has chosen a more balanced approach to deal with the cold wave. Instead of closing schools completely, several districts have changed school timings so children can attend classes during the warmer part of the day. In Patna and Madhubani, schools now operate only between 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM, ensuring students do not step out in the early morning cold. At the same time, some districts like Buxar have announced full closures for Classes 1 to 8 until late December, putting students’ safety ahead of regular schedules.

Uttar Pradesh: Extreme Fog and Cold Leads to Local School Closure

Uttar Pradesh is facing severe cold and dense fog, making early morning travel unsafe due to poor visibility. Instead of a single state-wide order, district authorities are deciding school closures based on local IMD weather alerts. In cities such as Bareilly and Kanpur, schools have been shut for students from Nursery to Class 8, while some districts have extended the closure up to Class 12. Similar measures have been taken in Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Gonda to protect children from travelling in near-zero visibility and dangerously low temperatures.

Delhi schools will observe winter vacations from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, as announced by local authorities, though the dates may change depending on weather conditions and official advisories. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official notifications and confirm details with their respective schools for the latest information on holidays.