/School holiday tomorrow? Check August 2026 festival dates for Eid, Raksha Bandhan and state-wise school updates

As August comes to an end, students across India can look forward to several festival holidays. Many important festivals like Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and Raksha Bandhan fall during this time, bringing short breaks for school students. However, holiday dates may not be the same everywhere, so it is important to check your school’s official calendar.
Late August into early September is packed with festivals: Onam, Eid-e-Milad, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi. Depending on the state, several of these could mean school closures.
But here's the catch: it's not consistent. State government rules, education boards, individual school calendars all of it plays into whether a particular day actually becomes a holiday.
Wednesday, August 26 that's Onam this year, one of Kerala's biggest festivals.
Kerala schools will most likely shut down entirely for it. Elsewhere in the country, it might just be a restricted holiday instead. And even then, how many days off students actually get can vary school to school.
August 26 also marks Eid-e-Milad, or Milad-un-Nabi, honouring the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It's a gazetted national holiday for 2026.
A lot of schools are expected to close. But again, it comes down to state notifications and individual school rules before anything's final.
Friday, August 28 is Raksha Bandhan, observed widely, pretty much nationwide.
Most schools should be closed that day.
School holidays are not always the same across India. Even if a festival is listed in the national holiday calendar, it does not mean all schools will be closed.
Always check your school notice or official calendar
Some festivals may be marked as restricted holidays
Leave policies may vary from school to school
August 2026 brings a cluster of festival breaks; no question but the exact dates, and whether schools actually close, depend heavily on location and individual school policy. The safest move for students and parents alike: stay on top of official announcements, and plan around the festive season accordingly.
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