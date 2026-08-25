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School holiday tomorrow? Check August 2026 festival dates for Eid, Raksha Bandhan and state-wise school updates

Several festivals like Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and Raksha Bandhan in August 2026 may lead to school holidays across India, especially in the last week of the month. However, closures will vary by state, board, and individual school calendars.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow? Check August 2026 festival dates for Eid, Raksha Bandhan and state-wise school updates
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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