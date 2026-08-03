/School holiday tomorrow : Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed from August 4 to 12 for Kanwar Yatra 2026

The Ghaziabad district administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges from August 4 to August 12, 2026, as the district braces for heavy pilgrim movement during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
The decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of students amid expected traffic congestion and large crowds of Kanwariyas passing through the city.
Ghaziabad falls along one of the key routes for the Kanwar Yatra, with several schools and colleges located close to roads that see heavy footfall from devotees during this period.
With Sawan Shivratri falling on August 11, 2026, the final days of the pilgrimage are expected to see the sharpest surge in the number of Kanwariyas passing through the district, along with significant traffic diversions.
District authorities have cited student safety, traffic management, and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage as the primary reasons behind the closure order.
All schools and colleges in Ghaziabad will remain shut for physical classes from August 4 to August 12
Institutions are expected to shift to online classes, where feasible, to ensure academic continuity during the closure period
School authorities have been directed to comply with the order, with violations liable to attract action from the district administration
Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for updates on whether online classes will be conducted during the closure period, and to check for further notifications as the situation develops.
As of now, no statewide school holiday has been declared for the Kanwar Yatra; closure decisions are being made at the district level based on local traffic and crowd conditions.
Haridwar district in Uttarakhand has already announced school closures for the same period, from July 30 to August 11, given its position as one of the most significant pilgrimage destinations for Kanwariyas.
Other districts along the Yatra route in western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) may also announce similar closures depending on how crowd movement develops in the coming days.
Alongside school closures, traffic diversions and route restrictions are typically enforced across the district during this period to manage the movement of Kanwariyas and accompanying vehicles.
Commuters in Ghaziabad and neighbouring areas are advised to plan travel in advance and stay updated through local traffic police advisories, given the likelihood of congestion on key routes through the district.
Students and parents are advised to rely on official notifications from the Ghaziabad district administration and their respective schools for the most accurate and updated information regarding the closure period.
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