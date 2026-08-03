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School holiday tomorrow : Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed from August 4 to 12 for Kanwar Yatra 2026

Students and parents are advised to rely on official notifications from the Ghaziabad district administration and their respective schools

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow : Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed from August 4 to 12 for Kanwar Yatra 2026

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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School holiday tomorrow : Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed from August 4 to 12 for Kanwar Yatra 2026
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