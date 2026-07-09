Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /School holiday tomorrow, July 10: Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow, July 10: Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow: Local administrations are tracking reservoir levels, rivers and landslide-sensitive stretches, and any call on Friday's school holiday will rest with the respective district collectors based on how conditions evolve.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow, July 10: Schools to remain closed in these states

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
School holiday tomorrow, July 10: Schools to remain closed in these states
Monsoon update8 min ago
2
Sourav Ganguly18 min ago
3
Ashadha Purnima 2026 date24 min ago
4
Bandi Bhageerath30 min ago
5
Richa Chadha32 min ago