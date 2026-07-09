/School holiday tomorrow, July 10: Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday tomorrow: As the southwest monsoon keeps up its intensity across much of the country, students and parents alike are waiting to hear whether schools will stay closed on Friday, July 10.
Several districts across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Karnataka had already shut their schools on July 9 owing to rough weather, and administrations in these states are now watching conditions closely before deciding on the day ahead.
Ghaziabad had ordered classes suspended from nursery through Class 12 on July 9, after heavy rain, waterlogged streets and an IMD Orange Alert made normal functioning difficult.
No formal order extending the closure to July 10 has been issued so far. Students and parents have been asked to keep an eye on updates from the district administration as well as their own schools.
Districts including Dehradun and Nainital are bracing for continued heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, with authorities wary of landslides, flash floods and blocked roads. Whether schools stay open will likely hinge on how local weather develops and what the IMD advises through the day.
A number of districts in Kerala have seen sustained rain over the past several days.
Local administrations are tracking reservoir levels, rivers and landslide-sensitive stretches, and any call on Friday's school holiday will rest with the respective district collectors based on how conditions evolve.
The Malnad region in Karnataka saw schools shut on July 9 as a safety measure against heavy rain and strong winds.
Authorities are expected to go through the latest IMD forecast before deciding whether institutions in affected districts will remain closed on Friday as well.
Delhi-NCR, too, saw widespread rain that left several areas waterlogged and choked with traffic, and the IMD has forecast more showers along with fresh weather alerts for the region.
That said, no official holiday has been announced for July 10 in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad or Ghaziabad beyond what was already notified.
Students have been urged to go strictly by official communication from their schools or local authorities rather than assume a holiday.
The weather office expects heavy to very heavy rain to persist over parts of north, west and south India spanning Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated pockets.
Residents have been advised to cut down on unnecessary travel and stay tuned to official bulletins.
Students and parents can confirm holiday status through:
Even though several districts called off classes on July 9 because of the rain, fresh decisions for July 10 are still awaited and will depend on how the weather shapes up locally.
Students and parents are advised to keep updated with the latest notification from their respective school authorities.
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