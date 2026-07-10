/School holiday tomorrow July 11, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday today: As heavy rainfall continues in many regions, students and parents are eagerly waiting for updates on whether schools will remain closed on Saturday, July 11. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Telangana had already announced school closures on July 10 due to adverse weather conditions. Authorities are now reviewing the situation before making any further announcements.
In Ghaziabad, there has been no official announcement yet regarding school closures for July 11, 2026. Schools from Nursery to Class 12 were closed on July 10 due to heavy rain and weather alerts. Further decisions will depend on the latest weather conditions.
Schools in Telangana will remain open on July 11, 2026. The School Education Department has declared the second Saturday (July 11) as a working day to compensate for academic time lost during the extended summer vacation.
In the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad, no official holiday has been declared for July 11, 2026. Schools are expected to function normally, although nearby areas like Ghaziabad remained closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall.
Students and parents are advised to stay updated through the following sources:
1. Official district administration websites
2. State education department portals
3. School websites and official communication channels
4. Local municipal or administrative advisories
Although several districts had declared holidays earlier due to heavy rain, fresh decisions for July 11 will depend on local weather conditions. Students and parents should regularly check official updates to avoid confusion.
As the monsoon continues, school closure decisions remain situation-based and may vary by district. Staying informed through official channels is the best way to ensure timely and accurate information.
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