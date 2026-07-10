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School holiday tomorrow July 11, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states

School holiday today: Schools in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain open on July 11, 2026, as no official holiday has been announced so far. Despite recent heavy rainfall and closures in nearby areas like Ghaziabad, normal school operations are likely to continue.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow July 11, 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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