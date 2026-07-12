School holiday tomorrow: Monsoon rain is once again the talk of the hills, and with the IMD flagging moderate to heavy showers across parts of Himachal Pradesh, plenty of parents are asking the same question tonight: will schools open as usual on Monday?
So far, there's been no state-wide holiday order. The government seems to be taking a wait-and-watch approach, ready to step in with district-level closures only if the weather turns worse.
The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has flagged Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi for isolated heavy rain over the next 24 hours.
Most of the state's lower and mid-hill areas, along with the plains, should see lighter to moderate showers, while even the higher reaches aren't entirely off the hook, scattered rain is on the cards there too.
Add to that the chance of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds touching 30-40 kmph in a few spots. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, the tribal belt, are additionally staring at strong surface winds through the forecast window.
The IMD attributed the prevailing weather to an active southwest monsoon and a western disturbance, which are together enhancing moisture over Himachal Pradesh.
The department has indicated that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state for the next several days, increasing the possibility of weather-related disruptions.
Officials are cautioning that this kind of rain doesn't just mean wet umbrellas it can trigger landslides and mudslides in vulnerable stretches, leave low-lying areas waterlogged, make roads slippery, and even damage weaker structures.
Locals and tourists alike have been told to keep away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes, and to keep an eye on official advisories rather than assume things are fine.
Nothing official yet. Neither the state government nor any district administration has declared a holiday for July 13 as things stand.
That said, deputy commissioners in individual districts retain the power to call off classes on short notice if rain picks up or roads become unsafe overnight. If you're a parent or student, the safest bet is to check directly with your district administration, your school, or the state education department before heading out in the morning.
For anything official, look to:
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