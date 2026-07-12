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School holiday tomorrow (July 13, 2026); Will schools remain closed in these states? Here's IMD monsoon update

School holiday tomorrow: As it is raining heavily in various parts of India, there are chances of school closures across districts. Therefore, students and parents are advised to keep a check with local authorities and with their respective schools.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 13, 2026); Will schools remain closed in these states? Here's IMD monsoon update

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