/School holiday tomorrow (July 16): Rain alerts, Rath yatra celebrations may keep schools shut; Details here

School holiday tomorrow: Thursday could see a fair number of schools closed across the country not for one reason, but two. Jagannath Rath Yatra falls on July 16, and on top of that, the monsoon is in full swing, dumping heavy rain in several states.
Between the festival and the weather, district administrations in a number of places are expected to call off classes.
Since these calls get made locally, the picture varies quite a bit from one district to the next so it's worth checking with your own school before assuming anything.
Odisha is where the big one happens — Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees every year, and government offices, schools and colleges across many districts are expected to close so the festival and crowd management can proceed smoothly.
Puri and the districts around it will likely see classes suspended entirely, with authorities already gearing up for the usual traffic and crowd-control arrangements that come with an event this size.
Ahmedabad runs one of the largest Rath Yatra processions outside Odisha, and schools sitting along that route may either shut for the day or switch to shorter hours.
It really comes down to how local authorities handle the traffic diversions and security cover this year. Parents in the city should keep an eye on updates from their own schools rather than assume anything blanket.
Separately from the festival, the IMD is tracking widespread rain across large parts of the country, and several district administrations are watching things closely.
If conditions get bad enough think waterlogging, blocked roads — expect some of these areas to call a holiday purely on weather grounds.
Weather can change quickly, so a holiday could still be announced at short notice even in places not currently flagged. In that case, students and parents are advised to keep updated with the latest notification from the local authorities.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.