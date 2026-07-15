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School holiday tomorrow (July 16): Rain alerts, Rath yatra celebrations may keep schools shut; Details here

School holiday tomorrow: As the Jagannath Rath Yatra is going to proceed tomorrow in various states, it is expected that schools will remain closed in various states. Along with this, a rain-related holiday can also be announced in rain affected areas.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 16): Rain alerts, Rath yatra celebrations may keep schools shut; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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