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School holiday tomorrow (October 20): Will schools remain closed for Dussehra?

Students and parents should not rely solely on general holiday lists, as private and government schools may follow different schedules.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (October 20): Will schools remain closed for Dussehra?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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