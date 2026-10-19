/School holiday tomorrow (October 20): Will schools remain closed for Dussehra?

Schools in several parts of India are expected to remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, as Dussehra and Vijayadashami celebrations take place across the country. However, the holiday schedule is not the same everywhere, with some states observing extended Durga Puja breaks and others following their respective academic calendars.
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, falls on October 20 this year in most parts of India. In West Bengal, Durga Puja Dashami will be observed on October 21, and schools are following an extended festive break. Students and parents should check their school’s official holiday notice to confirm whether classes will resume after the festival.
Yes, schools in many states are scheduled to remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra. However, the exact dates of school holidays depend on state government orders, local observances and individual school calendars.
Several schools are also observing longer autumn or Durga Puja vacations. As a result, students in some regions may get additional days off beyond the main festival date.
Delhi-NCR: Schools are expected to observe a holiday on October 20 for Dussehra, although individual school schedules may differ.
Uttar Pradesh: Several schools are following an autumn break around Dussehra, with some institutions scheduled to remain closed through October 25.
Rajasthan: Dussehra falls on October 20. Students should check their school calendars for confirmation of the holiday and reopening date.
West Bengal: Schools are observing an extended Durga Puja break, with Dashami falling on October 21.
Jharkhand: The holiday calendar includes Dussehra breaks on October 20 and 21.
Karnataka: School holidays may depend on the institution’s Dasara vacation schedule. Some calendars also list October 20 and 21 for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.
Telangana: Schools are following an extended Dasara vacation, with regular classes reported to resume on October 23.
Andhra Pradesh: The reported Dasara break runs through October 21, with schools scheduled to reopen on October 22.
Bihar: Schools are observing a festive break around Dussehra, though reopening dates may vary by institution.
Students and parents should not rely solely on general holiday lists, as private and government schools may follow different schedules. To confirm the status for October 20, students can:
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