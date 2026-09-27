/School holiday tomorrow (September 28): IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal; check state wise list here

School holiday tomorrow (September 28): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday sounded a red alert for torrential rain and thunderstorms in Uttarakhand, with heavy rainfall also forecast in Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh over the coming days. Rain lashed Uttarakhand through Saturday, prompting the weather office to place Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar and Pauri districts under the red alert category, its highest warning level.
The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended as a result of the worsening conditions.
Given how closely Uttarakhand's district administrations have tied school closures to red alerts through this monsoon season Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar and other districts have all announced one-day shutdowns within hours of similar warnings in recent months.
Therefore, schools in the affected districts are widely expected to remain closed on Monday, September 28.
Formal orders from the district magistrates typically follow late in the evening or early the next morning, so parents and schools in Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar and Pauri are advised to watch for official notifications rather than assume classes will run as scheduled.
Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped sharply in the higher reaches of the state. Snowfall has been reported in the high-altitude areas of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.
The extreme weather is being driven by a depression that formed over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining northern Chhattisgarh. Its effects are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and, in isolated pockets, extremely heavy rainfall to Uttarakhand and parts of northern Uttar Pradesh through Sunday.
Given the same rain-bearing system, several districts of western Uttar Pradesh could also see localised closures if local administrations judge conditions unsafe for students, following the pattern already seen in Uttarakhand's hill districts this season.
Delhi-NCR's weather shifted noticeably after rainfall on Saturday evening, with residents waking up to a distinct chill on Sunday morning. The IMD has forecast rain in the national capital over the next three days, though no school closures have been announced in Delhi so far.
The weather warning system extends well beyond north India. An orange alert for rain is in force in Jharkhand for Sunday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
For Monday, the IMD has extended yellow alerts to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, with strong winds also expected along the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.
Therefore, students and parents across the states are advised to keep updated with the latest notification from their respective schools.
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