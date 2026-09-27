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School holiday tomorrow (September 28): IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal; check state wise list here

School holiday tomorrow (September 28): As IMD has issued a red alert for several states and districts, it is advisable for students and parents across the states to keep updated with the latest notifications from their respective schools.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (September 28): IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal; check state wise list here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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School holiday tomorrow (September 28): IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal; check state wise list here
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