/School holiday tomorrow (September 3): Will schools remain closed due to rain? Check state-wise updates

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for multiple states through September 3, 2026.
As monsoon activity intensifies in northern, central and eastern regions, parents and students in several states are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow.
There is currently no blanket, nationwide school holiday declared for September 3, 2026. School closures due to rain in India are typically decided at the state, district, or individual institution level not centrally based on local weather severity, flooding, and road safety conditions.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across parts of Himachal Pradesh through September 3. However, no statewide school holiday has been announced. Conditions are expected to vary significantly across districts and elevations, meaning individual district administrations may order local closures if situations worsen, even without a state-level order.
Uttarakhand has already seen localised closures linked to the rain spell, with Nainital district confirming a school holiday amid the ongoing alert. Further state-wide or additional district closures for September 3 will depend on updated weather bulletins and district administration orders.
The IMD's forecast also flags the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeastern states.
None of these states have announced a blanket school holiday for September 3 so far, but local closures cannot be ruled out if flooding or unsafe travel conditions develop.
Given how localised these decisions tend to be, students and parents are advised to:
Weather conditions are expected to persist through September 3-4 before the monsoon begins to weaken in subsequent days, according to IMD forecasts.
Any confirmed school closures will likely be announced through official district or state-level notices closer to the date.
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