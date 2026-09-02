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School holiday tomorrow (September 3): Will schools remain closed due to rain? Check state-wise updates

Students and parents are advised to keep a check with the local authorities regarding the school closure.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (September 3): Will schools remain closed due to rain? Check state-wise updates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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