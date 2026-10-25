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School holiday: Will school remain closed for Valmiki Jayanti, Karwa Chauth?

Students and parents are advised to check official school notices or contact the administration to confirm whether classes will remain open or not.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
School holiday: Will school remain closed for Valmiki Jayanti, Karwa Chauth?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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