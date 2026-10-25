/School holiday: Will school remain closed for Valmiki Jayanti, Karwa Chauth?

Students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on October 26 and October 29, 2026, as two important occasions fall during the week. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will be observed on Monday, October 26, while Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 29. However, the holidays will not necessarily apply to schools across the country.
The closure status depends on state government holiday notifications, local orders and individual school calendars. Students should check with their respective schools before making plans.
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, traditionally regarded as the author of the Ramayana. The occasion is observed in several parts of India, with some states and educational institutions declaring a holiday.
In Haryana, October 26 is listed as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti in school calendars, including the 2026 calendar of DAV Public School, Sector 49, Gurugram. Punjab has also listed the occasion as a holiday in its October 2026 school holiday schedule.
Students in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states should confirm the status with their schools, as the observance and closure arrangements may differ by location.
Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29. The festival is celebrated primarily by married Hindu women in several parts of northern and western India, who traditionally observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their spouses.
The day is included in some school holiday calendars, including Haryana's 2026 calendar. However, Karwa Chauth may be treated as a restricted or optional holiday rather than a compulsory closure.
Therefore, students should not assume that schools will remain closed on October 29 unless their school or the relevant authorities have issued a notice.
Students can check the following details before planning their week:
Haryana: October 26 is listed as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti in some school calendars. Karwa Chauth is also listed on October 29, though its status may vary.
Punjab: October 26 is listed as a holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Students should check their school calendar for any additional closure on October 29.
Delhi: Students should confirm the holiday status with their respective schools.
Uttar Pradesh and other states: School closures will depend on applicable government notifications and local school calendars.
Parents are advised to check official school notices or contact the administration to confirm whether classes will be held on October 26 and 29. Students should also check for any changes to examinations, practicals or other scheduled school activities.
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