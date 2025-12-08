Advertisement
SCHOOL HOLIDAYS DECEMBER 2025

School Holidays Next Week (December 8-13): Complete State-Wise Closure List

December School Holiday List: Schools in India will be closed from December 8-13 due to Cyclone Ditwah rains, a teachers’ strike, local elections, cold-wave breaks, and festive holidays. Scroll down to check the details.

Dec 08, 2025
December School Holiday List: Schools across several states in India are expected to remain closed during the second week of December for different reasons. In the southern coastal regions, heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Ditwah has forced authorities to suspend classes for safety. Maharashtra is likely to see widespread school closures due to a state-level teachers’ strike, while Kerala will shut schools on specific days for local body elections. In some northern and hilly areas, falling temperatures and cold-wave conditions have also led to early winter breaks.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools Shut for a Week Due to Intense Cold Wave

In Jammu & Kashmir’s winter zones, the sharp drop in temperature, thick fog, and early snowfall have led the administration to announce a week-long break for schools. Classes in the hilly areas will remain suspended from December 8 to December 14 because of the harsh weather.

Along with this, officials have released the full winter vacation plan for the season:

  • Pre-primary classes: Schools will remain closed from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026.
  • Classes 1 to 8: Schools will remain closed from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.
  • Classes 9 to 12: Schools will remain closed from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026.

The decision has brought relief to students and parents who were finding it difficult to manage in the severe cold. Teachers have also supported the move, saying the early break will help ensure everyone’s safety during the extreme weather.

Tamil Nadu (8-13 December)

With many districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh receiving moderate to heavy rainfall, schools in these regions are expected to remain closed next week. Authorities have advised students and parents to stay in regular contact with their schools for the latest updates, as conditions may change depending on the weather.

Kerala (9-11 December)

All government and private schools in Kerala will remain closed on December 9 and 11 as the state conducts local body elections. The holidays have been announced to ensure smooth polling and election-related arrangements.

Maharashtra: Schools Closed Next Week Due to Teachers’ Strike

Schools in Maharashtra, especially in Marathwada, will remain closed next week as teachers and staff strike to press their demands ahead of 10th-grade board exams. Mumbai schools are mostly unaffected.

December Festivals

  • December 24 will be observed as Christmas Eve in select schools, with some institutions holding small celebrations or cultural events.
  • December 25 is Christmas Day and will be a holiday for schools across all states, allowing students to spend time with family and celebrate the festival.
  • December 31 marks the year-end break in several schools, often combined with annual functions, cultural programmes, or prize distribution ceremonies.

In some schools, festive holidays are extended by linking them with other school events, giving students and teachers additional time to relax and participate in celebrations.

