School Holidays In Several States Today Due to Heavy Rains And Onam Festival- Check List Here

States Where Schools Are Closed Today: Schools are closed in a few states today, i.e. 29th August, 2025. Somewhere due to festivals and somewhere due to heavy rainfalls on Friday. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Dakshina Kannada, and Punjab have declared holidays to safeguard students and staff amid weather concerns, while in Kerala, schools continue to remain shut for the ongoing Onam celebrations.

Here is List of States Where Schools Are Closed Today:

Jammu And Kashmir

All the schools in Jammu regions are closed till 30th August, 2025 due to heavy rainfalls as ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir Government. This measure is being taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The schools are closed for the third consecutive day due to weather conditions only.

However, as ordered by the Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javid Chowdhary that classes will take place online, especially for classes 9 to 12.

Telangana

Due to heavy rains from the past few days, the District Educational Officer has declared the holidays on 29th and 30th August for all government and private educational institutions, including junior and degree colleges.

On Thursday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan announced a holiday for all schools and Pre-University Colleges in the district on Friday, citing the heavy rain forecast.Dakshina Kannada. The red alert has been issued till 8:30 AM on Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which has now been revised to an orange alert, effective until 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Kerala

In Kerala, there is a school holiday today due to Onam, which is one of the most vibrant and cherished festivals, and is being celebrated in Kerala with great enthusiasm. This year, students are given a 10-day holiday starting from 27th August, 2025 to 7th September, 2025 and students will have to re-join the schools from 8th September, 2025.

Punjab

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Punjab, and because of that the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has shared on his X (Formerly Twitter) account that all the government and private schools will remain closed until 30th August, 2025.

