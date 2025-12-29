Schools To Remain Closed Amid Cold Wave For Four Days In THIS Part Of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: In view of severe weather conditions, including dense fog, low temperatures, and rising pollution levels, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced a four-day closure of all schools in the district.

According to an order issued late Sunday night by the District Basic Education Officer on the directions of the District Magistrate, all recognised schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, or any other board will remain closed from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

According to India Today reports, due to the severe cold and continuous fog, the district administration has announced a holiday for all schools from December 29 to January 1 as a safety measure in Noida.

The order covers classes from nursery up to grade 12.

The decision was taken considering the health risks posed to children due to extremely cold weather, dense fog, and poor air quality.

However, the order specifies that teachers, staff, and administrative personnel of government, aided, and unaided schools are required to report to school and perform their administrative duties as usual.

The administration has instructed that the order must be strictly followed.

The administration's move comes amid growing concerns over air pollution and extreme cold in the region, keeping the prioritisation of children's health and safety in mind amid challenging weather conditions.

Delhi AQI Today

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area is at '459', categorised as 'severe'.

Low Visibility Alert

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog on Monday, resulting in low visibility across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “very dense fog” during the morning hours and issued an orange alert for the national capital. Meanwhile, a cold wave gripping the national capital disrupted train and flight operations.

For Tuesday, the weather department has predicted “dense fog” in the morning and issued a yellow alert, according to the latest data from the agency.

(with agencies' inputs)