SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT For Phase 1 At sebi.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) has officially released the Admit card for the SEBI Grade A 2025 for Phase 1 examination. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. sebi.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the SEBI Grade a Phase 1 examination will take place on 10th January, 2026. The admit card will remain available on the official website up to 10th January, 2026. Candidates must note that an admit card is a very important document for the examination as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

According to the official schedule, the SEBI Grade a Phase 1 examination will take place on 10th January, 2026. The admit card will remain available on the official website up to 10th January, 2026. Candidates must note that an admit card is a very important document for the examination as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of Vacancies on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘SEBI Grade A admit card 2025’.

Step 4: Click on the download link.

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 7: After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Check the details mentioned on it then download and print it out for the day of the examination.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They should arrive at the venue before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket and strictly follow all instructions issued by SEBI.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.